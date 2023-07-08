Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

ACN stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,106. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

