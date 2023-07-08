Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. 14,348,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,991,498. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

