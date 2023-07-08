Ledyard National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,594. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.