Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

