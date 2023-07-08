Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 0.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.17. 10,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 756.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

(Free Report)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is developing LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the G-protein coupled receptor 84, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.