LooksRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.13 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 918,598,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,975,140 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

