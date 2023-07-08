Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 345 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.8 %

Adobe stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

