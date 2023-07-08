Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $713,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

