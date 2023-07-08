Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 337,778 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,778 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $244,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,031,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $393.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $405.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

