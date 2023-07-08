Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,043,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $228,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

