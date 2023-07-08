Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 164,745 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,745 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $294,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $525.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.53 and a 200 day moving average of $496.94.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

