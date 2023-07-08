Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31,521.64

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $31,521.64 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.75 or 1.00028537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000601 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,775.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

