Mask Network (MASK) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $281.20 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $3.42 or 0.00011298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

