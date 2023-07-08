McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.10. 2,586,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,127. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.88. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

