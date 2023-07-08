McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.
NYSE:MCD opened at $292.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
