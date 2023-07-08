Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Down 3%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Megaworld Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

