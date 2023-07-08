Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

