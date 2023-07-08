Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.79 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006285 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $91,001.39 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,735,430 coins and its circulating supply is 17,209,786 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,729,304 with 17,209,786 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.89562644 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $101,816.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.