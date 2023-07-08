Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $419.81 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,050,398,093 coins and its circulating supply is 930,097,464 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,050,230,332.8400393 with 929,806,272.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45379155 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,909,074.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

