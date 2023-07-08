Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,440 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

BA opened at $212.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

