Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 258 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.