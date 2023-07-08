Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,082,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,186,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 14,573,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,576,728. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

