Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,873,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,327. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

