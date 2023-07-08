Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

MCO traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $339.78. 812,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average is $308.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

