Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $37.97 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00017547 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,869,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,166,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

