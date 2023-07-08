Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Shares Down 17.9%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Free Report) fell 17.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.
