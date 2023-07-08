Nano Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $98.30 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,275.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00323369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00874221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00553253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00136740 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

