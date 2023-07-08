Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.11.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.35. Netflix has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.