NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

