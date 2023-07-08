NFT Market Capitalization Hits $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,209.13 or 1.00041004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

