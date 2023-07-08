NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

NGKIF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.71.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

