NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
NGKIF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $14.71.
NGK Insulators Company Profile
