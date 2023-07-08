Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.28

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

Further Reading

