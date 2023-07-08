Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $191.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. Nucor has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

