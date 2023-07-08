NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.58 or 1.00052667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002176 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.