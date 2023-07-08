NYM (NYM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197,981.62

NYM (NYM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded up 2% against the dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $63.00 million and approximately $197,981.62 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 473,335,795.708321 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19266862 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $911,796.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

