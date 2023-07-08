Oasis Network Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $274.98 million and $7.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.84 or 0.06176136 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04779937 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $18,783,992.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.