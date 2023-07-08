Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

