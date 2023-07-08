Orchid Price Reaches $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and $1.37 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05252844 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,750,631.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

