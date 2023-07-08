O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $8.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.76. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $934.47 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $647.54 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

