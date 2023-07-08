Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Head to Head Survey

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) and Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Cathedral Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $2.65 billion 1.02 $154.66 million $1.30 10.01 Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -6.40

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cathedral Energy Services. Cathedral Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patterson-UTI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cathedral Energy Services pays an annual dividend of C$0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.1%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathedral Energy Services pays out -435.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathedral Energy Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy and Cathedral Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 5 4 1 2.60 Cathedral Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Cathedral Energy Services has a consensus price target of C$2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 364.40%. Given Cathedral Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathedral Energy Services is more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Cathedral Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and Cathedral Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy 9.66% 16.59% 8.88% Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Cathedral Energy Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors; and software and services that enhances the accuracy of directional and horizontal wellbores, wellbore quality, and on-bottom rate of penetration. It also services equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

