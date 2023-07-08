PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,341,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,201,752. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

