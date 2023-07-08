Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock worth $363,240. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

