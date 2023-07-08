PotCoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $339,447.67 and $466.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00323486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,039 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

