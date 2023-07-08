Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRMW. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.03. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,761,000 after acquiring an additional 369,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,612,000 after acquiring an additional 560,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.