PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 3,858 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $66,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 276,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co grew its position in PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

