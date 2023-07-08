PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Amar K. Goel Sells 3,858 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $66,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 276,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co grew its position in PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.