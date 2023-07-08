Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.01 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00009191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $290.01 million and $34.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.74 or 0.06132679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,730,307 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

