QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after buying an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.