Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.86 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00026022 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $78.86 million and $2,535.60 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.87716775 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,399.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

