Rally Price Tops $0.0072 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $36.12 million and $319,247.46 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Rally
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,004,209,449 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
