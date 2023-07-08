Redwood Investments LLC Sells 114 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 9,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 210,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $83,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

